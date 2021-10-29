Gravity Finance (GFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $70,453.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $70,453.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

