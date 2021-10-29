Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

GEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.