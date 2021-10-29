Great Point Partners LLC Acquires 397,100 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

