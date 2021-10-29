Great Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632,773 shares during the quarter. Intersect ENT comprises 2.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 2.10% of Intersect ENT worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of XENT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.99. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

