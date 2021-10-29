Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Financial Contrast

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus target price of $179.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.67%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.64 $770.96 million $7.30 28.21 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 45.83% 6.46% 3.78% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

