Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

