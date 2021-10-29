Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

