Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLPPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

