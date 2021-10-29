Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $677.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

