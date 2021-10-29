Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $677.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35.
About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.