Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

