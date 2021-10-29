Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.00 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

