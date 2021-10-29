Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson is focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. Harley-Davidson's new operating model and organizational structure have improved effectiveness across all functions. The company's decision to evolve its original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) brand is set to bolster prospects. Popularity of Grand American Touring motorcycles and successful launches of Pan American and Sportster S. augurs well for the firm's top-line growth. Upbeat 2021 outlook also sparks confidence. Thus, the stock is viewed as a solid bet.”

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 6,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,467. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.