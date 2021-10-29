Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $140.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.94% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

HAS opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

