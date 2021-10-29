Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 3,090 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

