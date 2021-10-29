Haverford Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

