Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $639.28 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

