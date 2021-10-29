Haverford Trust Co. Sells 6,535 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,073,000 after buying an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

