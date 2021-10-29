Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HWKN stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
