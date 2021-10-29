Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HWKN stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

