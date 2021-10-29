Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hays alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.