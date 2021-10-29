HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXTP stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. As a group, analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

