HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NXTP stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.99.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. As a group, analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
NextPlay Technologies Company Profile
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
