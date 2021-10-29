HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.19. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,047. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.