Head to Head Analysis: The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get American International Group alerts:

This table compares American International Group and The Travelers Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 1.17 -$5.94 billion $2.52 23.77 The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.24 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.42

The Travelers Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and The Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65% The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American International Group and The Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36 The Travelers Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $52.73, suggesting a potential downside of 11.97%. The Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $161.91, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given The Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Travelers Companies is more favorable than American International Group.

Summary

The Travelers Companies beats American International Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.