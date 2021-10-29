Head to Head Contrast: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) vs. Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and Protalex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.91%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Protalex.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -6.33, suggesting that its stock price is 733% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Protalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,801.35 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Protalex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

