HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

