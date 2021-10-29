HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,643 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a PE ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

