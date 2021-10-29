Heartland BancCorp Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.31 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

