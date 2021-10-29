Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

HLAN stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $66.30 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

