Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPMM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 19,418,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,940,490. Hemp Naturals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc is a developmental stage company, which plans to research, develop, acquire, and sell products made of industrial hemp. It will offer nutritional hemp health supplements; hemp shakes and or food; and beauty supply products. The company was founded on November 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

