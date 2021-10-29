Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

