Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of HES traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,477. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

