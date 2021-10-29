Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Hess stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,730,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

