Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.73-3.76 EPS.

HIW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

