Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.53.

HLT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

