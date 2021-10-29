HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €73.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) received a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €68.02 ($80.02) on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.81.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.