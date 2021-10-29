Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

HMLP stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

