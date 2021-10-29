Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

