Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

