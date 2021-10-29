Holo Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Holo has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $199.42 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.