Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

HBCP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

