Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,947. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

