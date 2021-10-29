HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

LON HSV opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 981.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

