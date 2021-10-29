HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

