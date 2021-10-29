HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HMST opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.