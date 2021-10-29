Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $118.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,741. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

