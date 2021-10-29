Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of HST opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

