Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $540.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 505499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £724.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

