Houlihan Lokey (HLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/29/2021 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

10/26/2021 – Houlihan Lokey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/8/2021 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

HLI stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.08. 861,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

