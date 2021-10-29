Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

