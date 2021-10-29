HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £89.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.60 ($4.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

