HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $5,509.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars.

